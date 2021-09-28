Trump loses legal fight over tell-all book written by former aide and 'Apprentice' contestant Omarosa
Published
A New York arbitrator ruled that Omarosa Manigault Newman did not violate a non-disclosure agreement in writing her 2018 tell-all book.
Published
A New York arbitrator ruled that Omarosa Manigault Newman did not violate a non-disclosure agreement in writing her 2018 tell-all book.
Donald Trump had filed the case against Ms. Manigault Newman, a former White House aide and “Apprentice” star, after she wrote..