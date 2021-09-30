Biden and Pelosi Work the Congressional Baseball Game
Published
The game was a respite from partisan division and high drama on Capitol Hill, but talks continued from the stands and dugouts.Full Article
Published
The game was a respite from partisan division and high drama on Capitol Hill, but talks continued from the stands and dugouts.Full Article
Calling all Patriots!
President Biden made a surprise visit to the Congressional Baseball Game for charity on Wednesday evening, following a day of..
President Joe Biden isn't pitching in Wednesday's night's Congressional Baseball Game, where players and spectators alike hold the..