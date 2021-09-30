Shakira Attacked by 2 Wild Boars
Shakira was attacked by two wild boars that made off with her handbag while she was walking in a park in Barcelona with her eight-year-old son.Full Article
Shakira has revealed she was attacked by two wild boars while walking in a Barcelona park.
The Colombian singer was walking in a park in Barcelona, Spain, with her son when the animals struck.