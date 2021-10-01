Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Snoop Dogg To Perform At 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Published
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.Full Article
Published
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.Full Article
Bei der berühmten Halbzeitshow des Super Bowl 2022 gibt es ordentlich was auf die Ohren. Superstars wie Kendrick Lamar werden für..
The N.F.L. announced the three Southern California natives will share billing with Mary J. Blige and Eminem at Super Bowl LVI in..