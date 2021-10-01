Federal Judge Hears Arguments Over Texas Abortion Law
Published
The Justice Department said the law was intended to “violate the Constitution,” and asked for it to be suspended while the courts determine if it is legal.Full Article
The Biden administration is urging a federal judge to block the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most..
