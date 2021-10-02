Two passengers dead after helicopter, plane collide mid-air in Arizona near Chandler airport
The two people killed were passengers in the helicopter, which crashed and caught fire after colliding with the plane, fire officials confirmed.
Officials say two people are dead after a mid-air collision between a plane and a helicopter happened in Chandler Friday morning.