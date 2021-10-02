‘Inexcusable’: Kyrsten Sinema Accuses House Democrats Of Holding Infrastructure Bill Hostage
Published
'I have never, and would never, agree to any bargain that would hold one piece of legislation hostage to another'Full Article
Published
'I have never, and would never, agree to any bargain that would hold one piece of legislation hostage to another'Full Article
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on Saturday tore into House Democrats over what she described as an “inexcusable” failure to hold..
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) urged House Democrats to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) until it is clear it will..