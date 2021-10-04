William Shatner is going to space next week (for real)
Published
At age 90, the Star Trek actor is poised to become the oldest person ever to visit space. "It's never too late to experience new things," Shatner said on Monday.Full Article
Published
At age 90, the Star Trek actor is poised to become the oldest person ever to visit space. "It's never too late to experience new things," Shatner said on Monday.Full Article
After decades playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek, it's William Shatner's turn to boldly go where no man has gone before.
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space -- boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos' space travel..
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month - boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.Jeff Bezos' space..