Russians Beat Tom Cruise to Filming First Movie in Space
Published
A group of Russian filmmakers rocketed past Tom Cruise's efforts, being the first to shoot a movie in space.Full Article
Published
A group of Russian filmmakers rocketed past Tom Cruise's efforts, being the first to shoot a movie in space.Full Article
Russia recently sent an actor and a director into space to film the first ever movie there.
Russia is set to launch an actress and a film director into space in a bid to outrun the United States to the first movie in..