Work on 'Maid' is a family affair for Qualley and MacDowell
Published
Andie MacDowell explains why she couldn't spend time with her co-star and daughter Margaret Qualley outside of their joint scenes on drama series "Maid." (Oct. 8)
Published
Andie MacDowell explains why she couldn't spend time with her co-star and daughter Margaret Qualley outside of their joint scenes on drama series "Maid." (Oct. 8)
Netflix's newest drama is a family affair. Maid stars Margaret Qualley as single mom Alex, who is trying to rebuild her life after..