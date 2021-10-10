Security Guard Stabbed In Apple Store Over Mask Dispute
A customer violently assaulted a security guard at a New York City Apple Store after the two had a dispute over masks.
A security guard working at an Apple Store in New York was stabbed on Saturday night after requesting that a customer comply with..
Police say a customer was asked to wear a mask, but he refused and started fighting with a security guard.