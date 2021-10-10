Ryan, Pitts Lead Falcons Past Jets 27-20 In London
Published
Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and Atlanta held on and closed out the Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday in the NFL’s return to London.Full Article
Published
Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and Atlanta held on and closed out the Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday in the NFL’s return to London.Full Article
Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first NFL score for Kyle Pitts, and the Atlanta Falcons held on and..