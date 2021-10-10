Navy Nuclear Engineer Attempted Espionage, FBI Says
Jonathan Toebbe and his wife tried several times to pass information on nuclear propulsion systems to a foreign government, according to a criminal complaint.Full Article
A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of..
