3 Arrested After Shootout At Minnesota Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured
Published
Police say three men have been arrested in connection with an early morning shootout at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured.Full Article
Published
Police say three men have been arrested in connection with an early morning shootout at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured.Full Article
Police say three men have been arrested in connection with an early morning shootout at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and..