Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
Published
Southwest Airlines canceled 28% of its scheduled flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.Full Article
Published
Southwest Airlines canceled 28% of its scheduled flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.Full Article
According to multiple media reports, Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday and more than 1,800 flights..
NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues..