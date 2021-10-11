Southwest Airlines Passengers Face Delays After Weekend Cancelations
Many Southwest Air passengers are searching for a way to get to their destination after nearly two thousand flights were canceled over the weekend.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues..