Southwest Airlines Offers Explanations For Flight Cancellations, But Industry Expert Not Buying Them
Published
The Columbus Day holiday weekend has been a headache for thousands of people trying to catch flights.Full Article
Published
The Columbus Day holiday weekend has been a headache for thousands of people trying to catch flights.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues..
Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The..