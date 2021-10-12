Maryland Couple Accused of Selling Submarine Secrets Appear in Court
Published
Jonathan and Diana Toebbe face life in prison if convicted on the charges. Prosecutors, saying they are flight risks, are seeking to keep them in detention.Full Article
Published
Jonathan and Diana Toebbe face life in prison if convicted on the charges. Prosecutors, saying they are flight risks, are seeking to keep them in detention.Full Article
The Maryland couple accused of attempting to pass secret Navy secrets to a foreign government were indicted by a Grand Jury Tuesday..