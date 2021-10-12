An elk had a car tire stuck around its neck for over 2 years. It's finally free.
Saturday, wildlife officers tranquilized the elk, sawed off its antlers and removed the tire that had been around its neck for half of its life.
For two years, an elk was seen with a tire around its neck. Now, after several attempts, wildlife officials have freed the animal..