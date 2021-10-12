Queen walks with stick at Centenary of British Legion
Queen Elizabeth II was seen using a walking stick as she attended a service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion. (Oct. 12)
The Queen has been pictured using a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service - believed to be the first time she has used one..