Two-headed turtle found in Massachusetts
Published
Turtles with this rare genetic anomaly generally don't live long, but this two headed reptile appears to be thriving, wildlife officials said.Full Article
Published
Turtles with this rare genetic anomaly generally don't live long, but this two headed reptile appears to be thriving, wildlife officials said.Full Article
A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking – with all six of its legs – at a wildlife centre in..
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at..