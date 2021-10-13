Star Trek icon William Shatner rockets to space on Blue Origin flight
'Star Trek' actor William Shatner is set to boldly go where no 90-year-old has gone before on Blue Origin's second crewed mission to space.
VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, climbed aboard a rocket ship along with three..
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is preparing for his first real-life space flight on Wednesday onboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin capsule.