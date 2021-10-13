Supreme Court Weighs Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence
Published
The Biden administration has pursued the case against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in spite of its own moratorium on capital punishment.Full Article
Published
The Biden administration has pursued the case against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in spite of its own moratorium on capital punishment.Full Article
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev / Public Domain
Washington D.C., Oct 13, 2021 / 16:03 pm (CNA).
The Supreme Court heard..
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett pointed out irony in the fact the Biden administration is defending the death sentence of..