Eagles trade tight end Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals, getting back a cornerback and draft pick
The Eagles traded Zach Ertz, who finishes his Eagles career second in team history in receptions.
Philadelphia will receive cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick in return for Zach Ertz, who played for the Eagles for..
The undefeated Cardinals (5-0) filled a void at tight end, acquiring three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz from the Eagles in exchange..