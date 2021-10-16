Glenn Youngkin Talks About Virginia. His Base Talks About Donald Trump.
Published
Republicans in Virginia are saying what their nominee for governor will not: The governor’s race is a proxy for Mr. Trump’s grievances.Full Article
As both candidates continue to campaign for the Virginia gubernatorial election, Republican Glenn Youngkin seems to be distancing..
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this past week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia,..