Robert Durst Hospitalized With COVID-19, His Lawyer Says
Published
Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus.Full Article
Published
Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus.Full Article
New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who days ago was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case, has been hospitalised after..
Defence lawyer Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin said..