Shesterkin Stops 40 Shots, Panarin Scores In OT As Rangers Down Maple Leafs
Published
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for New York (2-1-1), the 100th two-point game of his NHL career.Full Article
Published
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for New York (2-1-1), the 100th two-point game of his NHL career.Full Article
Artemi Panarin scored in overtime, Igor Shesterkin stopped 40 shots, and the New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on..
Igor ShesterkinÂ made 40 saves, including two in overtime, until Panarin ended it withÂ his first goal of the season