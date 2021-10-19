New York Yankees Re-Sign Manager Aaron Boone To 3 Year Contract
Boone, 48, has led the Yankees to the postseason for the past four seasons, the second manager in baseball history to do so in his first four seasons.Full Article
The fourth-year Yankees manager will return on a new three-year deal.Â
The New York Yankees are bringing back manager Aaron Boone on a new three-year deal with a team option for 2025.