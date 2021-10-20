Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 17 counts of murder, faces death penalty trial
The gunman in the 2018 Parkland school shooting pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 charges of murder. He now faces a death penalty trial.
Here is what Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz said after pleading guilty to 17 counts of murder in the 2018 massacre.
