Actor Peter Scolari, of 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' and 'Girls' fame, dies at 66
Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari, best known for "Bosom Buddies," 'Newhart" and "Girls," died Friday at age 66 after a two-year battle with cancer.
