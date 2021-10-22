Actor Peter Scolari, of 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' and 'Girls' fame, dies at 66

Actor Peter Scolari, of 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' and 'Girls' fame, dies at 66

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari, best known for "Bosom Buddies," 'Newhart" and "Girls,"  died Friday at age 66 after a two-year battle with cancer.
 

