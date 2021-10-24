'Too fast, too furious': Bomb cyclone, atmospheric river threaten California with flooding
A "bomb cyclone" could unleash more than a foot of rain in some areas of drought-stricken California and up to 8 feet of snow over the mountains.
A “bomb cyclone” over the ocean will drag a Category 5 atmospheric river into California by Sunday.