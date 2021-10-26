F.D.A. Panel to Consider Pfizer Vaccine for Young Children
Federal officials hope the pediatric dose can help close a major gap in the nation’s vaccine campaign that has worried parents, educators and public health leaders.Full Article
The Food and Drug Administration is considering kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for elementary school-aged children — and..
A FDA panel will meet Tuesday to review Pfizer's data on COVID-19 vaccines for children.