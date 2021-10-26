Nor'easter Dumps Rain On New York, New Jersey

Rainfall projections from the National Weather Service
Nearly four inches of rain is expected in New York City. [ more › ]
Cleanup efforts are underway in the Northeast following Ida's heavy rain. Crews removing abandoned cars left on flooded roads from..
It was a historic storm the likes of which New York city has never seen. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.