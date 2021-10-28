New York City Announces $111 Million Project To Improve Appearance Of NYCHA Buildings
The $111 million project will tear down unsightly sheds and scaffolds and fix façades at 45 buildings in 15 NYCHA developments.Full Article
NEW YORK --- As New York City continues to work on its recovery, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday millions will be invested..