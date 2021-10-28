A man claimed he was related to Sitting Bull. Now, DNA proves he's his great-grandson.
A new DNA technique confirmed Ernie LaPointe is the great-grandson of legendary Native American leader Sitting Bull.
A sample of hair from Native American leader Sitting Bull has confirmed a 73-year-old man is his great-grandson.
