From 'dad bod' to 'fluffernutter,' Merriam-Webster adds 455 new words to the dictionary
Merriam-Webster dictionary has added 455 new words including "dad bod," "amirite," "FTW," "ghost kitchen" and more.
Dad bod, amirite, TBH and FTW are now dictionary-appropriate.
The peanut butter and marshmallow creme sandwich that is popular in New England is now part of the greater American lexicon.
The dictionary added 455 new words and definitions to the dictionary for October to keep up with the evolving English language,..