Here's What's in Biden's $1.85 Trillion Spending Plan
White House officials refused to say if all holdout Democrats in Congress had expressed support for the framework.Full Article
President Joe Biden has unveiled the details of a $1.75 trillion social services package that he expects will have enough support..
The $555 billion investment is "the largest effort to combat climate change in American history," the White House said ahead of the..