Jury Awards $10 Million to White Male Executive in Discrimination Case
Published
The jury award for David Duvall, who was fired from his job at Novant Health in North Carolina in 2018, is likely to be reduced under federal law.Full Article
Published
The jury award for David Duvall, who was fired from his job at Novant Health in North Carolina in 2018, is likely to be reduced under federal law.Full Article
$10M Awarded to Former Exec , Who Said He Was Fired , Because He’s a White Male.
A North Carolina jury has awarded $10..