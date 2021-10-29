Biden says Pope Francis OK'd him receiving communion, calling him a 'good Catholic' amid abortion debate
President Joe Biden, at the Vatican with first lady Jill Biden, becomes the second Catholic US president to meet with the pope.
Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away..
Pope Francis and Joe Biden meet at the Vatican, Oct. 29, 2021. / Vatican Media.
Washington D.C., Oct 29, 2021 / 10:07 am..