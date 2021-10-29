Former Governor Andrew Cuomo to Appear in Court Nov. 17, Sheriff Says

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple speaks during a news conference at the Albany County Sheriff office after a criminal complaint was filed charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense of alleged forcible touching.
Cuomo has hit with a misdemeanor forcible touching charge. [ more › ]
