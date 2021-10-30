SpaceX Rocket On Launchpad, Ready To Take Crew To International Space Station For Halloween
Published
A SpaceX rocket is on the launchpad, ready to take a new crew to the international space station for Halloween.Full Article
Published
A SpaceX rocket is on the launchpad, ready to take a new crew to the international space station for Halloween.Full Article
Watch VideoAs astronauts blast off to the International Space Station this weekend on a SpaceX rocket, the company is also showing..
Watch VideoNASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday..