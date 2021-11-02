Broncos GM George Paton, executive John Elway react to Von Miller trade

Broncos GM George Paton, executive John Elway react to Von Miller trade

Denver Post

Published

After the trade to send outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round draft picks in 2022, members of the Broncos organization issued statements: Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis “Von Miller is a franchise icon who has been a remarkable player for the Denver Broncos over the last 11 years. An All-Decade linebacker and Super Bowl MVP, Von made extraordinary contributions to our team while building a legacy as one of the greatest Broncos of all-time. Off the field, he was our Man of the Year nominee who impacted countless people through his foundation and tremendous personal generosity.

Full Article