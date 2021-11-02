Broncos GM George Paton, executive John Elway react to Von Miller trade

After the trade to send outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round draft picks in 2022, members of the Broncos organization issued statements: Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis “Von Miller is a franchise icon who has been a remarkable player for the Denver Broncos over the last 11 years. An All-Decade linebacker and Super Bowl MVP, Von made extraordinary contributions to our team while building a legacy as one of the greatest Broncos of all-time. Off the field, he was our Man of the Year nominee who impacted countless people through his foundation and tremendous personal generosity.