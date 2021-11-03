‘The Delta Variant Of Trumpism’: Van Jones Calls Glenn Youngkin A Disease During Election Coverage
CNN's Van Jones referred to Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin as a disease during Tuesday night's election coverage. Jones said that Youngkin was essentially the "Delta variant of Trumpism" who posed a danger because he could potentially spread faster and farther.