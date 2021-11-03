Alec Baldwin shares message defending ‘Rust’ conditions
Alec Baldwin took to Instagram Tuesday to share what appears to be a ‘Rust’ crew member's message slamming reports that the movie set conditions were unsafe.Full Article
Alec Baldwin has shared a Rust crew member's social media post defending the conditions on set following the death of the film's..
Hollywood actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a gun he was holding went off during filming..