Derek Carr: Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now
Published
Derek Carr said Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now and needs to know he has people in his corner.Full Article
Published
Derek Carr said Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now and needs to know he has people in his corner.Full Article
Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr says he received a text from Henry Ruggs about his golf swing hours before the deadly..
He kept it real
Derek Carr is expressing remorse over the Henry Ruggs accident ... saying he wishes he could've done something to help prevent the..