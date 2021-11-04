Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000
Published
A tiny house in a Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000Full Article
Published
A tiny house in a Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000Full Article
NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than..