Vaccine mandate could cost border patrol more than half of its agents, internal report says

Vaccine mandate could cost border patrol more than half of its agents, internal report says

FOXNews.com

Published

According to a document from a source within Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), nearly half of border patrol agents have not registered their COVID-19 vaccination status, and ten percent of those who have registered have yet to receive a jab. In a worst-case scenario, the federal vaccine mandate may result in the termination of over half of the border patrol agents, amid an already devastating border crisis.

Full Article