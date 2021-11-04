Vaccine mandate could cost border patrol more than half of its agents, internal report says
According to a document from a source within Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), nearly half of border patrol agents have not registered their COVID-19 vaccination status, and ten percent of those who have registered have yet to receive a jab. In a worst-case scenario, the federal vaccine mandate may result in the termination of over half of the border patrol agents, amid an already devastating border crisis.Full Article