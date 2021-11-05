Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Cast In Film Version Of Hit Broadway Musical ‘Wicked’
Both posted their reaction to the casting news on social media. Grande sent flowers to Erivo saying, "See you in Oz."Full Article
Grande will play Galinda and Erivo will star as Elphaba
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo just announced on their Instagram handles that they landed parts in Universal’s Jon M. Chu..