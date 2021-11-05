Pfizer: COVID Pill Cut Hospital And Death Risk By 89%
Published
The drug maker said Friday its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90%.Full Article
Published
The drug maker said Friday its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90%.Full Article
Pfizer is out with an experimental pill it says will reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus by 89% among..
Watch VideoPfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by..