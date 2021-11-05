NJ Republican governor candidate not conceding
Published
Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli has not conceded the election for governor. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy the election's winner. (Nov. 5)
Published
Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli has not conceded the election for governor. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy the election's winner. (Nov. 5)
Republican Candidate Youngkin, Wins Race for Virginia Governor.
Republican Candidate Youngkin, Wins Race for Virginia..
The Republican candidate pulled off a stunning upset to win the governor's mansion in the US state of Virginia on Wednesday, US..